South Dakota executes Rodney Berget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota has executed 56-year-old Rodney Berget for the killing of a prison guard in a failed escape seven years ago.

Rodney Berget was killed by lethal injection Monday for the 2011 killing of Ronald “R.J.” Johnson. Berget and fellow inmate Eric Robert beat Johnson with a pipe and wrapped his head in plastic before taking his uniform in their escape attempt.

Robert was executed in October 2012. South Dakota’s last execution was later that month.

Berget’s mental status and death penalty eligibility played a role in court delays. He eventually dropped appeals.

Berget wrote to a judge saying he thought the death penalty would be overturned and that he couldn’t imagine spending “another 30 years in a cage doing a life sentence.”

Hear from state officials, family members, and witnesses below.