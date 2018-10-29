Teal Pumpkin Project: Making Halloween Safe for Everyone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Those who will be out trick-or-treating Wednesday night may notice some teal colored pumpkins popping up on some door steps. They’re not just for decoration.

Painting teal pumpkins has become a tradition for Emily Pepper’s family. It’s a color that nationally signifies food allergy awareness.

“My youngest Oliver, who is eight, has three Anaphylactic food allergies: peanuts, tree nuts, and egg,” said Pepper.

Each year they participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project to support Oliver and other kids with allergies. The project was started in 2014 by the Food Allergy Research & Education Foundation. It’s a movement that aims to create a safer Halloween for kids.

“Trick-or-treating can actually be fairly dangerous and scary for our kids that have food allergies. You know most kids don’t think twice about going up to a house and putting their hand in a bowl of candy. For kids like Oliver that actually could be deadly for them,” said Pepper.

If a family has a teal pumpkin on their porch that means they are giving away a non-candy option, so kids can still enjoy trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“They don’t want to feel any different than their friends and having options from them to choose from is a great way for them to feel included,” said Pepper.

However, Pepper says teal pumpkin houses are limited. She hopes to see more people getting involved.

Hyvee stores around Sioux Falls have set up displays with more information on the Teal Project, and some safe options to pass out.

“Fun glow bracelets, or erasers or pencils, there’s a lot of toys available at a decent price that you can purchase and have those available for the kids,” said Kristen Sousek, a Hyvee Dietician.

It’s their dietician pick of the month as allergies are becoming more common.

“There’s probably one out of every dozen that actually has pretty significant food allergies so when your talking thousands of kids that’ll be out on halloween night it can be very significant as far as the number of kids that may be excluded,” said Sousek.

So this year think about adding some blue to your Halloween that way every child can enjoy the holiday.

On the Teal Pumpkin Project website, you can register your house as a teal pumpkin house and view all the houses in your area. Click here for the map: https://www.foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map