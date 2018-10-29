Wife of Slain Correctional Officer Appalled by Opponents of Capital Punishment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Convicted murderer Rodney Berget got an extra six hours of life Monday.

He was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 1:30 p.m., but a last-minute appeal filed to the United States Supreme Court delayed his execution.

His official time of death was 7:37 p.m. Monday.

The Supreme Court delays made the day even more painful for the family of Correctional Officer Ronald “RJ” Johnson.

Johnson’s widow, Lynette, says the day Rodney Berget took her husband’s life back in 2011 is one that will stay with her and her family forever.

She was in the witness room as Berget took his last breath just as she was when his co-conspirator Eric Robert was executed in 2012.

Johnson says she is appalled at the talk about the death sentence being cruel and unusual punishment.

She called Berget’s death clean, sterile, dignified and peaceful, nothing like what her husband experienced the day he died.

“I will invite every single one of you to our house and show you the photo of what was left of my husband. I’ll show you it, there was nothing left of him.”

Three media witnesses were also in the room as Berget was injected with the lethal drugs.

They say he was soft spoken, and emotional at times.

“When he was giving his last words, with his left hand, he had his two fingers out in this sort of a peace symbol,” said Dave Kolpack with the Associated Press.

In those last words – through heavy breaths – Berget thanked his supporters, and told a few people he loved them.

He did not offer any apologies to the Johnson family.

Within ten minutes of receiving the lethal injection, Berget was pronounced dead.