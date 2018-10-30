Attorney Disappointed in Supreme Court Dismissal of Berget’s Stay of Execution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A handful of people watched as convicted murderer Rodney Berget took his final breath.

“At 7:25 p.m. the injection began it was completed at 7:28 p.m. time of death was announced at 7:37 p.m. and the curtains were closed at 7:38 p.m.” said Michael winder with the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

It’s a moment the family of Ronald Johnson had to wait an extra six hours for.

“He just laid on this clean, white table. Couple deep breaths, that’s it,” said Lynette Johnson.

Berget’s 1:30 p.m. scheduled execution time came and went Monday afternoon.

Department of Corrections staff was waiting on clearance from the Supreme Court.

“We received a call around 1:27 p.m. We hadn’t taken our places at that point because we knew that this was pending with the Supreme Court,” said South Dakota Department of Corrections Secretary Denny Kaemingk. “We were told that Justice Gorsuch had all the documents and that we would hear from them.”

The holdup came after Illinois attorney Juliet Yackel made a last minute appeal to the nation’s highest court.

“And the issue on review here was whether or not Mr. Berget had been abandoned by his counsel, and whether or not a person with an intellectual disability can be executed.”

It took around five hours for the Supreme Court to make its decision on her motion which was ultimately denied. Berget died by lethal injection less than an hour after the ruling.

“I just want to be clear here,” said Yackel. “If Mr. Berget had competent counsel from, the beginning, he would still be alive today.”

Yackel says she’s disappointed in the ruling and the execution. But for others, seeing Rodney Berget take his final breath offered a small sense of closure.

Following his execution, state law requires a postmortem examination of Berget’s body by the coroner.

An autopsy may also be ordered.

His death certificate will be released in 10 days.