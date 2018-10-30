Halloween Safety Reminders From Law Enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Wednesday is Halloween. It’s important to not just have a spooky holiday, but also a safe one. Fortunately, Sioux Falls Police have some helpful safety tips before the big night.

Officer Sam Clemens is reminding folks to dress for the weather.

Additionally, trick-or-treaters should cross at the corners of streets, but drivers should still drive slower in case a child does cut across.

Lastly, Clemens recommends putting something reflective on your children.

“A lot of the kids aren’t crazy about having reflective things but you can kind of, especially for the younger ones, kind of dress it up with glow sticks or glow necklaces,” said Clemens.

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue also has some words of wisdom. The department says to stay on sidewalks and that children under age 12 should be accompanied by a parent.

Here are some other tips straight from Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler that could keep your family safe:

Look left, right, and left again when crossing the street. Keep looking as you cross.

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and sidewalks.

Don’t dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always choose well-lit streets.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up out of driveways.

Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

Always walk and don’t run from house to house.

Enter homes only if you are with a trusted adult.

Never accept rides from a stranger.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

When shopping for costumes, wigs, and accessories, look for and purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame-resistant.

Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Remove from the porch and front yard anything that a child could trip over, such as garden hoses, toys, bikes, and lawn decorations.

Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.

Wet leaves or snow should be swept from sidewalks and steps.

Restrain pets so they do not inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, in medians, and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn your headlights on earlier in the evening to spot children from greater distances and to help them to notice your vehicle.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

