Jacks Ready For Summit League Soccer Tourney

BROOKINGS, SD… The South Dakota State soccer team wrapped up the regular season soccer title last week and will host the Summit League tournament starting Thursday as the top seed. Brock Thompson’s team loves to play on the home field which is a grass surface, He really thinks that and the home fans will make a difference for his team. And goalie Maggie Smither, our Athlete of the Week and SF Lincoln alum looks forward to the [pressure that goes along with being the conference goalie of the year as a sophomore when she allowed only one goal. If the jacks win Thursday and then Saturday they advance to the NCAA Tournament.