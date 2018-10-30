Sioux Falls Man Booked For Terrorist Threat, Arson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars on several charges, including arson and making a terroristic threat.

Police responded to the 6800 block of West Pine Meadows Place on Monday evening around 5 for reports of gunshots. Police say a woman had reported that her husband was leaving threatening voicemails with gunshots in the background.

“We got a call back from the wife that her husband had been leaving her voicemails basically threatening to kill her,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

When police arrived, they say 59-year-old John Vela was trying to light his home on fire. Officers convinced Vela to come outside where they arrested him.

Police say his preliminary blood alcohol level was point .214.

They believe he fired 10 shots, but no one was hurt.