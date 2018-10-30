Skyforce Players, Coach Happy to be back in Sioux Falls

Skyforce Players, Coach Happy to be back in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Skyforce open their new season Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Nevada Smith is back for his 3rd season at the helm and guard Bubu Palo of Iowa State is actually back for his 4th season with the team. Briante Weber and Deandre Liggins are also familiar names that will return to play with the G-League team that appears to be loaded with talent. Both Smith and Palo told KDLT at Media Day how much they enjoy being in Sioux Falls.