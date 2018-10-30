South Dakota identifies drug used to execute Rodney Berget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Corrections Department has identified the drug used in this week’s execution of an inmate who killed a prison guard.

Department spokesman Michael Winder says the state used the barbiturate pentobarbital for the Monday execution of 56-year-old Rodney Berget. Berget was one of two inmates convicted in the 2011 slaying of guard Ronald “R.J.” Johnson in a failed escape.

After the drug was administered, Berget groaned and pushed out his chest. He drifted off and snored briefly before his eyes closed. He was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.

Pentobarbital was also used in the 2012 execution of Eric Robert, Johnson’s other attacker.

South Dakota has not had issues with obtaining execution drugs, as some other states have. Lawmakers in 2013 approved hiding the identities of suppliers.