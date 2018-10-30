South Dakota Supreme Court Justice Steven Zinter Passes Away from Surgery Complications

PIERRE, S.D. – Supreme Court Justice Steven L. Zinter has passed away from complications related to surgery.

The Supreme Court and Unified Judicial System staff are heartbroken at the loss of such a fine person.

The Supreme Court extends its sympathies to Justice Zinter’s family and friends and especially to his wife Sandy and daughters Sarah and Kelly.

“He was a giant in South Dakota’s legal community and judiciary and possessed a positive personality the likes of which I have never seen. We are all better for knowing him.” Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.