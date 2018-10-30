State Officials Remind Residents to Check Smoke Alarms When Reseting Clocks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms when they set their clocks back this Sunday.

Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 4th. South Dakota State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says residents should check their smoke alarms and change their batteries when changing their clocks.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is also offering other safety tips including replacing smoke alarms if they are 10 years or older, testing them monthly, and to install them in every bedroom.