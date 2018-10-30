Tuesday Volleyball Recap

Washington, Chester and Colman-Egan get victories

SIOUX FALLS & MADISON, SD… Lily Bartling’s 12 kills led the Washington Warriors to an impressive 3-0 win over Lincoln as the 3rd-ranked team in AA improved to 26-5. And at the Region 4-B tournament in Madison, top-seeded Chester rolled to a 3-0 win over Mitchell Christian as MaKenna Larson led the way with 10 kills. There was an upset as Colman-Egan beat the #3 seed Elkton/Lake Bentojn 3-1. Freshman MacKenzie Hemmer led the way for the Hawks with 7 kills. Hannah Krog led the way with 16 kills for the Elks.