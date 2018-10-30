Winter Is Here: Remember To Turn Your Clocks Back!

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Getting an extra hour of sleep is never a bad thing for most people. Except for one thing, you actually don’t get this extra hour.

“We really get the normal amount of sleep, but the daylight is different. When it gets darker it’s different. When the sun comes up it’s different,” says Integrated Therapist at Sanford Health Karla Harmon.

This could be a difficult adjustment. Falling back is one of the signs that winter is right around the corner. Until summer time, the days are getting shorter and sun shines less.

Harmon says, “The days get shorter, and they appear darker. darker and shorter. You wake up (kind of) go to work in the dark, come home in the dark. That can effect your whole mood cycle.”

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or “Winter Blues” is a mood disorder that occurs during the start of winter. Karla Harmon of Sanford Health says Seasonal Affective Disorder is more likely to happen because of the lack of sunshine.

“It happens because as the days get shorter, our neurotransmitters or the things that kind of determine our mood are effected because they are effected by sun light. They get conversely effected by the lack of sun light,” explains Harmon.

Some of the noticeable signs of the disorder include lack of physical activity and tiredness. There are also some other health issues that can occur during Daylight Savings time like insomnia. Therefore, it’s recommended to take extra naps during the week of daylight savings.

Harmon says, “Your body can take up to a week to adjust to the change in the sleep-wake cycle.”

After December 21st, we gain an extra minute of sunlight each day. As a reminder during Daylight Savings, it’s also a good time to check and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.