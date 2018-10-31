$15M aquatic center in Yankton might go to public vote

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Opponents of raising property taxes to pay for a new aquatic center in Yankton have filed petitions to try to refer the matter to a public vote.

The City Commission recently voted unanimously to approve a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze to help pay for a $15 million aquatic center to replace the 71-year-old Fantle Memorial Park pool.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the signatures on the petitions need to be verified. Opponents need 426 valid signatures to prompt a referral election.