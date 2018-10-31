Man who led police on 3 chases in 10 days sent to prison

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – An Alexandria man who led police on three chases over a period of 10 days in July and August has been ordered to spend about nine years in prison.

The Daily Republic reports that 22-year-old Logan Sapp was convicted on drug and eluding charges as well as for violating a protection order and probation violations, and sentenced Tuesday.

Sapp said before his sentencing that he has an anger issue, which led him to turn to drugs. Defense attorney Theresa Maule said the case is “an excellent example to anyone who uses meth of just how far a person can fall.”

Sapp also was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines, $317 in court costs and $250 in restitution to Crime Stoppers.