Property Tax Hike for Yankton Aquatic Center Headed to Public Vote

YANKTON, S.D. – A property tax hike that would be used to fund a new aquatic center in Yankton is headed to a public vote.

Opponents of the 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze turned in enough signatures for a special election. Organizers turned in nearly 600 signatures, well above the 426 needed.

Officials say the election will likely be the first of second week of December. If approved, the fund would help pay for a $15 million aquatic center to replace the 17-year-old Memorial Park Pool.