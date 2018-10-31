Roberts County sheriff-elect facing assault charges

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – The sheriff-elect of Roberts County is facing assault charges after an Oct. 6 incident in Aberdeen.

The American News reports that 28-year-old Korey Ware, of Sisseton, was arrested Thursday in Britton for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man. Authorities didn’t immediately release details.

Ware defeated Tim Farmen in the Republican primary for Roberts County sheriff in June. He’s unopposed next week in the general election. A felony conviction could affect his ability to serve as sheriff.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ware has an attorney. A listed telephone number for him couldn’t be found. He’s free on $1,000 cash bond.