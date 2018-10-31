Roberts County Sheriff-Elect Facing Assault Charges

Associated Press,
ABERDEEN, S.D. – The sheriff-elect of Roberts County is facing assault charges after an Oct. 6 incident in Aberdeen. Twenty-eight-year-old Korey Ware, of Sisseton, was arrested Thursday in Britton for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man. Authorities didn’t immediately release details. Ware defeated Tim Farmen in the Republican primary for Roberts County sheriff in June. He’s unopposed next week in the general election. A felony conviction could affect his ability to serve as sheriff.

