Sioux Falls Couple Arrested for Meth Following Traffic Stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A traffic stop in northeast Sioux Falls yesterday led police to two people suspected in a string of home burglaries.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 56th Street North and Cliff Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. The driver, 31-year-old Tyler Mehlbrech, had an active warrant out of Minnehaha County.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found 18 grams of meth. As well as several items of stolen jewelry.

“At this point, the jewelry found in the vehicle has been linked to about seven or eight home burglaries in Sioux Falls in recent weeks,” said Sgt. Aaron Benson.

Mehlbrech and 21-year-old Scarlett Morck are facing drug possession and paraphernalia charges. Detectives are following up on the stolen items to see if the couple can be linked to any other home burglaries.