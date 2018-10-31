Students Celebrate Giving Back With “Socktober”

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Students in Harrisburg have a big reason to celebrate with happy feet.

“Welcome to Socktober!”

You don’t need dancing shoes to boogie to the beat here at Horizon Elementary School.

In fact, you don’t need shoes at all. It’s the “sock top.”

However, it’s more than just fall fun. It’s also for a good cause.

“So people can have socks that don’t have socks,” said third grader Jaxton.

It’s Socktober day.

Students collected new socks to donate to those who may not be able to afford their own.

“It makes me inside feel grateful for all of the people that came together to be able to help others have socks,” said teacher Desiree Parmenter.

Students say they want to make sure everyone stays warm during the holiday season.

“If I didn’t help people I would just feel sad inside, and outside,” said Jaxton.

The school was hoping to collect 500 hundred pairs of socks.Well, they were in for a big surprise. They doubled their goal, with students and teachers dropping more than one thousand pairs of socks into the bin.