Summit League Soccer Getting Stronger

BROOKINGS, SD…. The South Dakota State soccer team will host the Summit League Tournament starting Thursday in Brookings and will do so again next year after winnign the regular season title again. Much like the Summit League Championships in basketball, the league gets one automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament. But head coach Brock Thompson thinks his league is getting stronger each year and just needs to keep building by playing a quality schedule thus improving the RPI’s of the competing schools.