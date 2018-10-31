Tim Bjorkman: Circuit Court Judge to Congressional Hopeful

CANISTOTA, S.D. – It seems like campaign season practically flew by, but the November 6th is nearly here.

KDLT is introducing you to all the South Dakota candidates on a deeper level, including congressional democratic candidate Tim Bjorkman.

His priority? Healthcare and the domino effect it has on all of us.

When Tim Bjorkman isn’t on the campaign trail, you might find him tucked away in the peaceful town of Canistota. The South Dakotan raised his four kids right alongside his wife, Kay, who has supported him every step of the way as he competes for a top spot in a much busier city, Washington.

Bjorkman served as a nonpartisan judge for a decade, an experience that inspired him to fight for South Dakota’s lone congressional seat. In his courtroom, he says many of the defendants’ lives could’ve swung in a more positive direction had they been offered affordable mental health care.

”I would put on my robe and go out and pronounce a sentence knowing that had we just treated their needs, we could not only have saved the taxpayer tens, maybe hundreds of thousands of dollars, but we would provide a healthy parent for a child who needs them,” said Bjorkman.

Bjorkman wants to lower prescription costs to make them comparable to Canada and Europe’s prices. He also wants to provide more timely care at a price south dakota families can afford.

“South Dakota families pay twice as much as other developed nations for healthcare,” said Bjorkman.

Speaking of big pharma, Bjorkman claims he hasn’t taken a penny from them. Bjorkman says his campaign isn’t taking any corporate or PAC money.

“I don’t see my republican opponent or any of the other candidates as my real opponent in this race,” said Bjorkman. “My opponent is the special interests and really the national party leaders in congress.”

Bjorkman, who is also a published author, wants to throw the book at corruption. He has the encouragement of his neighbors, whose yards are decorated with signs of support.

In a week, we’ll know if he’s won the support of his home state.

Bjorkman is running against republican Dusty Johnson. He’s also facing off against independent Ron Wiezcorek and libertarian George Hendrickson.