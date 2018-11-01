Augie Prepares for Mankato in NSIC Soccer

Mark Ovenden,
MANKATO, MN… The Augustana soccer team has advanced to the NSIC semi-finals after Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Winona State. But they will face a tall task when the 3rd-seeded Vikings take on #2 Mankato on their home field Friday morning. And the Mavericks beat Augustana 2-0 last Friday at Morstad Field to end the regular season. Brandon Barkus knows it will take a supreme effort from his players to advance to the title game.

