Bob Seger Returns to Premier Center for Final Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Bob Seger is coming back to Sioux Falls in January.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is among seven stops that have been added to the final tour for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

Tickets go on sale for the January 26th show next Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $95 to $125.

Seger last played at the Premier Center in 2015.