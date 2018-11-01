Electrical Company CEO Pushes South Dakota Tobacco Tax Hike

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – An electrical contracting company CEO is leading a drive for a South Dakota ballot measure to lower the cost of the state’s technical schools through a tax increase on tobacco products.

The Daily Republic reports that CEO Dick Muth of Mitchell-based Muth Electric is supporting Initiated Measure 25, which would increase the state tobacco tax by $1 for 20-cigarette packs and $1.25 for 25-cigarette packs.

Funds raised would go toward reduced tuition for technical institutes and workforce training. South Dakota has four technical institutes in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Mitchell.

Muth says the state’s technical education funding hasn’t kept pace with four-year public colleges. He says tuition and fees have gotten out of hand.

Opponents say the measure would hurt small businesses and eliminate jobs.