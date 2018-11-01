Halloween Candy Buy Back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It was a nice day for trick-or-treating this Halloween, but you may have collected more candy than you can eat. One dentist office in Sioux Falls wants to help you out with those extra treats. For eight years, Family Dentistry off Minnesota Avenue has been buying back halloween candy. They give out a dollar for every pound of candy they receive. That’s around 40 pieces of candy.

Then it’s all donated to Operation Gratitude. They’re an organization that makes care packages for people serving in the military. Dentists say this also makes for happier teeth after Halloween.

“As a dentist, it’s important that they don’t keep all of their candy. What we’re trying to do is not only help the community, but also help those kids to not have so much access to candy,” said Dr. Kari Bolen, a dentist at Family Dentistry of Sioux Falls.

The event lasts until 6 p.m. on November 1st. Last year Family Dentistry received around 175 pounds of candy and are hopeful that by the end of the buyback, they’ll surpass 200 pounds.