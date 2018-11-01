Iowa Diocese Kept Priest’s Sex Abuse Quiet for Decades

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Roman Catholic diocese in Iowa is acknowledging that it kept quiet for 32 years about a priest’s admission to having sexually abused dozens of boys. The Diocese of Sioux City told The Associated Press in a statement Wednesday that it never contacted police or informed the public about the Rev. Jerome Coyle, despite his 1986 admission. With diocese assistance, Coyle recently moved into a Fort Dodge retirement home that’s across the street from a Catholic school.