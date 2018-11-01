Loras Upsets Augustana in Men’s Basketball Opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Heading into the 2018-2019 season, Augustana men’s basketball coach Tom Billeter has emphasized just how young his roster is. During Tuesday’s exhibition game vs. Loras (IA) College, the Vikings looked like an experienced group for stretches, but ultimately fell short to the Duhawks, 81-76.

Following the game, Augustana head coach Tom Billeter was pleased with how well his young program played. “They have to remember – we’re still 0-0,” Billeter said. “I saw a ton of good things tonight and I am very encouraged, but we need to continue to improve and especially on the defensive end.”

Augustana, who started three freshman and two sophomores, got behind Loras early as the Duhawks opened the game on an 8-0 run. However, the Vikings soon settled in and found their rhythm. Matt Cartwirght started the Vikings scoring with a pull-up jumper, and then a layup from Dylan LeBrun cut the lead in half. The Vikings Michael Schaefer buried a three to cap a 5-0 run and make it a one-point game at 12:55 in the 1st half.

The Vikings looked to push the tempo throughout the half, including a three from Levi Jansen and a layup from Jameson Bryan to cap off a 10-2 run. The Vikings went into the locker room with a 39-32 halftime lead.

The second half started with back-n-forth action, but a triple from the left wing by Jameson Bryan pushed the Augustana lead back to 7, at 51-44. Loras stuck around and tied the game up at 53, but a baby hook from Tyler Riemersma allowed Augie to retake the lead at 55-53. Riemersma, a transfer from DI Navy, finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds for Augustana.

Buckets from Cartwright and Schaefer, whom both finished with 16 points, gave the Vikings the lead midway through the 4th, but Loras has the answer all night. The Duhawks made seven second-half threes and 14-15 free throws to take the lead late and hold on for an 81-76 win.