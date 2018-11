RTR Advances with Section Championship, HBC Falls to Mountain Lake

MARSHALL, MN… Russell-Tyler-Ruthton rode a 40 point first half and rolled past Ogilvie 46-0 to win the 9-man section title in convincing fashion for the 2nd straight year. Hills Beaver Creek however fell to Mountain Lake for the second time this year 34-0. The patriots lost only twice this year, both times to the Wolverines.