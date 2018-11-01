Sean Spicer Visiting Sioux Falls Thursday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A former White House spokesman is in Sioux Falls tonight.

Sean Spicer is the keynote speaker for the Minnehaha County Republican Party Lincoln Social. He build a decades long career working within the Republican party and became one of the most recognizable faces in America.

Melissa McCarthy even poked fun at him with an over the top imitation on Saturday Night Live. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.