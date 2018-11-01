Secretary of Corrections Denny Kaemingk to Retire in January

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Secretary of Corrections Denny Kaemingk is retiring in January.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office said Thursday that Kaemingk will retire at the end of Daugaard’s administration on Jan. 5. Kaemingk has been at the post since 2011 after a decades-long career in law enforcement.

He started in 1976 at the Mitchell Police Department and later served from 2002-2011 on the state Board of Pardons and Paroles. Daugaard says Kaemingk has led with a “true commitment to rehabilitation” and has overseen efforts to address addiction and mental health in the corrections system.

Kaemingk says it’s been an honor to serve under Daugaard and his staff.