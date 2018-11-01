SF Christian Among Teams to Advance to Sweet 16 in Volleyball

SF Christian Among Teams to Advance to Sweet 16 in Volleyball
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers played like the top team in Class A Thursday night as Kylee Van Egdom had 14 kills in their 3-0 win over West Central in Region 3-A. Two winners in each region advanced to the Round of 16, formerly knows as the Sweet 16. In class A, SF Christian, Dell Rapids, Groton, Roncalli, Madison, Hamlin, EPJ, Dakota Valley, M-C-M, Parker, Miller, Chamberlain, Winner, Pine Ridge St. Thomas More and RC Christian all advanced. In class “B” the following teams won at regions to also advance to the Sweet 16: Northwestern, Warner, Faulkton, Sully Buttes, Arlington, Deubrook, Chester, Ethan, BW/Emery, Freeman, Burke, Kimball/WL, Kadoka, Philip, Faith and Harding County.

 

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Christensen’s Legend Grows with 800th Win
SF Christian Chargers Just Want to Have Fun
OG and SF Christian Roll to Home Sweeps in VB
Voss Leads SF Christian past Dell Rapids

You Might Also Like