SF Christian Among Teams to Advance to Sweet 16 in Volleyball

SF Christian Among Teams to Advance to Sweet 16 in Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers played like the top team in Class A Thursday night as Kylee Van Egdom had 14 kills in their 3-0 win over West Central in Region 3-A. Two winners in each region advanced to the Round of 16, formerly knows as the Sweet 16. In class A, SF Christian, Dell Rapids, Groton, Roncalli, Madison, Hamlin, EPJ, Dakota Valley, M-C-M, Parker, Miller, Chamberlain, Winner, Pine Ridge St. Thomas More and RC Christian all advanced. In class “B” the following teams won at regions to also advance to the Sweet 16: Northwestern, Warner, Faulkton, Sully Buttes, Arlington, Deubrook, Chester, Ethan, BW/Emery, Freeman, Burke, Kimball/WL, Kadoka, Philip, Faith and Harding County.