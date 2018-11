Smith Excited for Skyforce Opener

Smith Excited for Skyforce Opener

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Skyforce open their season Friday night at the Pentagon against Fort Wayne. And 3rd year head coach Nevada Smith is excited about the roster he has to work with which includes 7 players who were in camp with the Miami Heat and returning veterans like Deandre Liggins, Briante Weber and Bubu Palo. He feels they will have the kid of depth that will allow them to better withstand call-ups.