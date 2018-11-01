The Compass Center Hopes to Reach More Victims with New Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Compass Center serves more than one thousand sexual assault and domestic violence survivors every year.

However, they’ve been limited by space. Now they’re making moves and opening doors to a larger building in hopes of reaching more clients.

The ribbon cutting on their new home is a day The Compass Center and its clients have been waiting for.

“It’s been a long time in the making and just so excited that we are able to be here, and support the people of Sioux Falls,” says The Compass Center’s Executive Director Michelle Markgraf.

This location on S. Cleveland Ave. includes two floors, 15 offices instead of ten and windows in every office making for a more inviting and larger space.

“It just feels more open, welcoming, and friendly here, and it’s just a warm comforting place for people to come. A lot of our clients have mentioned right off how different it feels in this space than it did in the other space,” says Markgraf.

Nearly 1 out of every 4 women and 1 out of 7 men fall victim to rape or domestic abuse.

The Compass Center provides a 24/7 rape crisis line and even responds to sexual assault survivors who report to the ER.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken says while the city has a lot of good it has its challenges.

“We need to deal with the challenge of domestic abuse and sexual abuse and domestic violence. I think we need to talk about those things, and recognize they exist. They exist in Sioux Falls, and what can we do to help and support organizations that are doing something to battle that,” says Tenhaken.

The center provides services free of charge and Markgraf simply wants to get the word out to those in scary situations.

“I think a lot of people don’t even know we’re here in Sioux Falls, and that they have an option for some free help, and so that is something we need to change. We need more people to get services from us,” says Markgraf.

Hopefully this home could start to bring healing to those hurting.

The center has fully transitioned to the new building on Cleveland Avenue near 26th St. They no longer operate out of their old location on W 12th St.