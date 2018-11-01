With Election Day Approaching, Are Voters Excited Or Fatigued?

VERMILLION, S.D. – It’s crunch time for the candidates. Voters are more tuned in than ever before, eagerly watching to see who will be their next governor or congressman.

“People are watching the local news more,” said Julia Hellwege, a political science professor at the University of South Dakota. “People are reading the newspapers. They’re checking in on the polls.”

Alternatively, some people are tuning out. Several months of saturated campaign ads can overwhelm voters. Experts call this “voter fatigue.”

“At the same time, those same people will say ‘oh, I’m so over it. I’m so tired of the election,’” said Hellwege.

Hellwege says some voters will stay off of Facebook the week before an election, especially since most people have made up their mind on who they’re voting for.

One of the most common types of voter fatigue is when people are already at their polling place. This is common when people don’t look over their sample ballot and are unprepared to vote on multiple positions and measures.

“Some of them even get to the ballot and they’ll vote for the top ticket and they’re looking through all these initiated measures and they’ll stop you know midway through the ballot,” said Hellwege.

Hellwege says the leisurely, convenient option to vote by mail is crucial to combating voter fatigue.

However, some voters are anything but jaded.

“I feel like I’m more excited just because it’s just a big build up and when it comes closer to it, you’re kind of really seeing all the people come together or go apart,” said Hannah Ross, a voter and sophomore at USD.

Hellwege also says it’s a good idea to vote early before voter fatigue strikes.