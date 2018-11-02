FOOTBALL FRIDAY SEASON FINALE-Week 12 (11-2-18)
Highlights, Scores and FUN From Prep Playoff Action!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tickets were punched to the South Dakota state football championships at the Dakota Dome while Minnesota and Iowa also saw teams move a step closer to the glory. Re-live the highlights, scores and FUN from our Football Friday season finale featuring highlights from:
-Washington vs. Roosevelt
-Brandon Valley @ O’Gorman
-Huron @ Yankton
-West Central @ Tea
-Dell Rapids @ Dakota Valley
-SF Christian @ Canton
-Mount Vernon/Plankinton @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
-Kimball/White Lake @ Garretson
-Southeast Valley @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
-Minneota vs. BOLD
-Pipestone vs. Redwood Valley