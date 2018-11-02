FOOTBALL FRIDAY SEASON FINALE-Week 12 (11-2-18)

Highlights, Scores and FUN From Prep Playoff Action!
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Tickets were punched to the South Dakota state football championships at the Dakota Dome while Minnesota and Iowa also saw teams move a step closer to the glory. Re-live the highlights, scores and FUN from our Football Friday season finale featuring highlights from:

-Washington vs. Roosevelt
-Brandon Valley @ O’Gorman
-Huron @ Yankton
-West Central @ Tea
-Dell Rapids @ Dakota Valley
-SF Christian @ Canton
-Mount Vernon/Plankinton @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
-Kimball/White Lake @ Garretson
-Southeast Valley @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
-Minneota vs. BOLD
-Pipestone vs. Redwood Valley

Categories: Football Friday, High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Huskies Hope To Complete Perfect Season With Title
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-1-17)
STATE AA: Harrisburg Rallies Past Rapid City Cent...
Westbrook-Walnut Grove Stuns Edgerton/Ellsworth

You Might Also Like