Police: Drunk Driver Causes Nearly $50K in Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman is facing drunk driving charges after police say she caused nearly $50,000 is damages.

Police say 29-year-old Devi Gurung was driving near 1st and Omaha around 1:30 a.m. Friday when she hit two parked cars, crashed into an apartment building, and then into a house. No injuries were reported.

Police say Gurung’s pbt was .184 which is more than twice the legal limit. She was also charged with reckless driving and no insurance.