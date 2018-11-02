Police: No Threat to Public After Lowell Elem. Ordered to Shelter in Place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lowell Elementary was ordered to “shelter in place” this afternoon after police were called to investigate a possible weapons violation.

Police say the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. when a passerby thought they heard someone say something about a gun. Police say an abundance of caution was taken because of the report being made across the street from Lowell Elementary.

Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Officer Sam Clemens says they investigated and found no threat to the public.

“We certainly encourage people, if they hear something out of the ordinary or see something to call police. That’s what we want. So we are just going to have this kind of police response if there’s dangerous weapons that could be involved,” said Clemens.

Lowell Elementary usually lets out at 2:45 p.m, but parents arriving to pick-up their kids were told no one would be released until the situation was resolved.