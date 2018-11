Russell-Tyler-Ruthton returns to Minnesota state football tournament

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton returns to Minnesota state football tournament

MARSHALL, MN… The Knights of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton are headed back to the 9-man state tournament after Thursday’s 46-0 win over Ogilvie. And it never gets old for head coach Josh Fredrickson and senior QB Cooper Hansen who’s excited to get another chance on the big stage. R-T-R plays Friday in New Ulm at 5:00.