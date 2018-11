Scoreboard Friday, November 2nd

Scoreboard Friday, November 2nd

Scoreboard Friday, November 2nd

G-League

Skyforce vs. Fort Wayne

Women’s Soccer

NSIC Semi’s @ Mankato

MSU Mankato 3, Augustana 0

Men’s Basketball

Dordt vs. Valley City

Northwestern vs. Mayville State

Women’s Basketball

Dordt vs. Valley City

Northwestern vs. Friends

Women’s Volleyball

Northern vs. MN Crookston

Conconrdia SP vs. Augustana

SMSU vs. Upper Iowa

USF vs. Winona State

SDSU vs. Omaha

Dakota State vs. Waldorf

Presentation vs. Dickinson State

H.S. Football Playoffs

Iowa

Class 2-A

Boyden Hull/RV vs. Southeast Valley

Class 1-A

West Sioux vs. S. Central Calhoun

Class 3-A

Spencer vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton

Minnesota

Class 1-A

Springfield 15, Murray County Central 14

Minneota vs. Bold

Class 2-A

Pipestone vs. Redwood Valley

Jackson County Central vs. Fairmont

South Dakota (Semi’s)

Class 11-AAA

Roosevelt vs. Roosevelt

Brandon Valley vs. O’Gorman

Class 11-AA

Pierre vs. Brookings

Yankton vs. Huron

Class 11-A

Tea Area vs. West Central

Dakota Valley vs. Dell Rapids

Class 11-B

Canton vs. SF Christian

BW/EE vs. M-V-P

Class 9-AA

Wolsey/Wessington vs. Bon Homme

Kimball/WL vs. Garretson

Class 9-A

Canistota/Freeman vs. Timber Lake

Britton/Hecla vs. Howard

Class 9-B

Sully Buttes vs. Faulkton

Colome vs. Wall