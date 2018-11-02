Sioux Falls Couple Facing More Charges in Connection with Home Burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say a couple arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday are now facing more charges in connection with multiple home burglaries in Sioux Falls.

31-year-old Tyler Mehlbrech and 21-year-old Scarlett Morck were both arrested on Tuesday after an officer found meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police found more than 18 grams of meth and stolen jewelry in the vehicle. Police say during their investigation they issued a search warrant for Mehlbrech and Morck’s residence at 1034 West 9th Street. In the residence, police say they found a small amount of meth, cocaine, marijuana residue, and cash, as well as multiple stolen items valued at several thousands of dollars.

Police were able to link the stolen items to multiple home burglaries in Sioux Falls from the last month.

Mehlbrech and Morck are both still in custody and are being held on $25,000 cash bonds.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A traffic stop in northeast Sioux Falls yesterday led police to two people suspected in a string of home burglaries.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 56th Street North and Cliff Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. The driver, 31-year-old Tyler Mehlbrech, had an active warrant out of Minnehaha County.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found 18 grams of meth. As well as several items of stolen jewelry.

“At this point, the jewelry found in the vehicle has been linked to about seven or eight home burglaries in Sioux Falls in recent weeks,” said Sgt. Aaron Benson.

Mehlbrech and 21-year-old Scarlett Morck are facing drug possession and paraphernalia charges. Detectives are following up on the stolen items to see if the couple can be linked to any other home burglaries.