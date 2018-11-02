Trump Says Troops Won’t Shoot Migrants at Border

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says if migrants throw rocks at U.S. troops or border patrol officers, they’re not going to be shot, but they’re “going to be arrested for a long period of time.”

Trump had said that he told the U.S. military mobilizing at the southwest border that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were “rifles.”

But Trump said at the White House Friday the U.S. won’t be firing on the migrants. Then he added that he hoped that shots wouldn’t be fired.

He says what rock-throwing migrants did to the Mexican military was a “disgrace.” Trump says the U.S. is “not going to stand for” what they did to the Mexican military and police.