Vice President Pence Campaigning for Noem in Rapid City Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Rapid City on Monday to campaign for Republican candidate for governor Kristi Noem.

An event posted on Noem’s campaign website says Pence will appear at a Get Out the Vote rally at the West Jet Air Center. Doors for the rally open at 1 p.m. The event post says Pence is appearing as a featured guest and is not soliciting donations.

Polls show Kristi Noem and Democratic candidate Billie Sutton are neck and neck in the race for South Dakota’s next governor.