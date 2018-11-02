Voting Booth Dos and Don’ts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- So far this election season, there’ve been more than 78,000 absentee ballots requested in South Dakota. That’s an increase from 2014’s midterm election where there were around 55,000 absentee ballots cast. However, if you’re waiting until election day on Tuesday there’re some voting rules you need to know.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz says he is trying to make the voting process as easy as possible for everyone.

“We’ve got great staff there, the precinct superintendent deputies are all going to be very helpful if you have any issues,” said Litz.

However, there are a few dos and don’ts voters need to know.

It may seem like fun to take a selfie with your ballot and post it to social media, but officials are saying it’s something you shouldn’t do.

“In South Dakota, you know to take a picture of a blank ballot is legal, but not a voted one. But how do we know what they are doing at the voting booth,” said Litz.

This is one reason why Minnehaha County has a policy that people can not have their cell phones out at the voting booth. It can also be distracting or make others feel uncomfortable.

“They are welcome to use it walking up to the door and anything like that in order to prepare themselves, but once they are Inside we don’t want people having conversations or if they have a political content on a podcast on lets say.”

While voting be careful not to spoil your ballot. If you make a mistake ask for a new ballot

“Don’t scribble on your ballot, cross something out, having an arrow pointing saying this guy because the machine will kick that out and we may have a situation where that race is not counted at all,” said Litz.

To vote you must bring photo identification and are not allowed to wear any political attire. Litz says most importantly read up on the candidates and come prepared to have your voice heard.

Voters are encouraged to check their polling location prior to election day. The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Click here to find your location: https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx

More Ballot information: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2018-GeneralElection-Ballot-Question-Pamphlet.aspx.