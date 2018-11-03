Augustana Loses Home Finale To Winona State

Vikings Fall 34-20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Running out of the tunnel for the final time at Kirkeby-Over Stadium, the 13 seniors on Augustana’s Football team did everything they could to fight for a win. Although the Vikings doubled the total offense of Winona State with 462 yards compared to just 223, Warrior scores on special teams and defense guided Winona State to a 34-20 win. The Vikings did take a 13-10 lead late the 3rd quarter, but 17 unanswered points from the Warriors sealed the road win. Augustana moves to 6-4 (3-3 NSIC South), and brings Winona State to 7-3 (4-2 NSIC South).

Augustana football head coach Jerry Olszewski was disappointed his program couldn’t come away with the win and now looks to finish the season strong in Marshall, Minn. next week. “It’s frustrating. Our kids fought their tails off today,” Olszewski said. “Getting our 7th win will be big. We got one left, and we need to go finish the season strong.”

In the loss, the Vikings broke two program all-time passing records. Kyle Saddler finished the game with 65 passing attempts, which broke a 23-year old record set by Pat Graham (62 vs. Minnesota State, 1995), and now has 438 attempts for the season. Graham also held the previous record single-season attempts, which he set in 1996 with 413. Saddler finished the day 33 for 65 for 394 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Senior Day started ominously for Augustana as Winona State’s Elliot Cox returned the game’s opening kick 93-yards for a touchdown. It’s the second straight year the Warriors have returned a kickoff for a touchdown versus the Vikings, and gave the visitors a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game. Following the Vikings first offensive possession, the game’s momentum shifted the first time the Warriors offense had the ball. QB Owen Burke completed a pass to Alonzo Alexander, but Kyle Theis laid a huge hit, forced the fumble and Michael Kloza recovered at the 27 yard line. On the games next play, Saddler hit Nickel Meyers for a 21-yard gain, which would start another big day for the duo. The drive stalled in the red zone, but the Vikings still got points off the turnover as Luis Guarita buried a 21-yard field goal to make a 7-3 game.

Both teams traded possession to run out the first quarter, and after 15 minutes Winona State held onto a 7-3 lead. Late in the second half, the Vikings offense looked to get going sparked by some downhill running from Rudolh Sinflorant. Saddler followed that up with three straight completions to Anthony Karmazyn, Jake Welsheimer, and Brett Shepley, but a red zone turnover ended the Vikings scoring chance. The Vikings trailed 7-3 at the half, but the Augustana defense had shut down the Warriors offense. The Viking limited the Warriors to 82 total yards, and just five rushing yards.

Both teams traded possession to start the second half, and a Winona State field goal gave the Warriors a 10-3 lead. The Vikings answered on their next drive as Welsheimer helped move the offense with a 22-yard reception, and Guarita made his second field of the game, a 32-yarder, and it was just a 10-6 Warriors lead. In the loss, Welsheimer had his best game of the year finishing with six grabs for 102 yards.

Following a Winona State three and out, the Vikings offense put together their best drive of the day late in the 3rd quarter. Saddler found Brett Shepley for a big 25-yard pickup and following a few rushes into the red zone, Saddler hit Nickel Meyers on a slant route for a 9-yard touchdown. With just seconds left in the 3rd, the Vikings took their first lead of the day at 13-10. The touchdown also marked the 6th straight game Meyers has scored a touchdown.

Shepley has had one of the best games of his college career too, finishing with a career-high 8 catches for 124 yards. Equally impressive, the Vikings offensive line didn’t allow a single sack. They have allowed just nine sacks all season.

Moving in the 4th quarter, the Vikings knew they had to finish. However, a Warrior field goal, followed by a blocked punt and 5-yard passing touchdown gave the visitors a 20-13 lead. Saddler and the offense got the ball back, but a 40-yard pick six from the Warriors Alonzo Alexander made it 17 unanswered points from Winona State.

However, the Vikings did not go down without a fight. Welsheimer made an over the shoulder 30-yard grab to get the Vikings started, and then moments later Saddler hit Meyers for on a 2-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. With less than 2-minutes to play, Augustana trailed 27-20. Meyers finished the game with 10 grabs for 123 yard and 2 touchdowns, and now has 10 scores in the last six games. The yardage also marked the first time all year the Vikings had three receivers finish with more than 100 receiving yards.

Trailing by seven with two minutes to go, the Vikings attempted and executed an onside kick. Although the ball appeared to be recovered by Brandon Lane, the referee said Winona State recovered and the Warriors took over possession. The Warrior’s Eric Birth added in a late touchdown run for the game’s final points.

Although the Warriors scored 34 points, just two touchdowns came on offense and both were off turnovers. The Vikings held the Warriors 11 first downs, 223 total yards and accumulated four sacks. Kyle Theis led the team with eight tackles, and Joey Newman led the way with six tackles and two sacks.

Regardless of the result, Olszewski is tremendously proud of his seniors and what they accomplished over their four-year career. “The seniors in this group are amazing kids and amazing leaders,” Olszewski said, “I’m so proud of them and how they represented our program and university.”

Augustana, who also already won two more games than last year, will now look to make it seven wins this year when they wrap up the season next Saturday. The Vikings will travel to Marshall, Minnesota for a 1 p.m. kickoff with Southwest Minnesota State.

Game Notes:

The Vikings have 13 seniors on their roster. This senior class has won 27 games over four years, ranking 3rd all-time in program history.

The Vikings limited Winona State to 81 rushing yards. It’s the second straight week (87 vs. Concordia St. Paul) that Augustana has allowed less than 100 yards rushing.

The Vikings doubled the total yards (462-223) and first downs (27-11) of Winona State.

With Brett Shepley (124), Nickel Meyers (123), and Jake Welsheimer (102), the Vikings had three 100-yard receivers for the first time all year.

Kyle Saddler finished the game with 65 passing attempts, which broke a 23-year old record set by Pat Graham (62 vs. Minnesota State, 1995).

Saddler now has 438 attempts for the season, which is also an all-time single-season record. Graham also held the previous record, which he set in 1996 with 413.

With one game to go in his career, Kirby Hora has 400 career tackles. He needs 20 to break the all-time school record, which is held by Bryan Schwartz with 419 (1991-1994).

Hora also has five forced fumbles, which is tied for 1st all-time in program history.

Augustana has racked up 267 first downs this season

Once again, the Vikings did not allow a sack. The offensive line has only allowed nine (9) sacks all season, which is one of the best marks in the country.

Rudolh Sinflorant finished with 51 yards on 22 carries.

Kyle Theis led the defense with nine tackles.

Joey Newman finished with two sacks, which is a season high. He now has 5.5 on the year.

The loss snaps Augustana’s three-game win streak.

Over the last six games, Augustana has allowed an average of just over 260 yards and 24 points per game on defense.

The Vikings are 37-29 all-time under head coach Jerry Olszewski, with coach ‘OJ’ earning his first ever win as a Viking at MSU Moorhead in the 2013 season-opener, 41-28.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics