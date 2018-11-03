Dakota Wesleyan Takes A Pair From Dakota State At NAIA Classic

Tiger Men Win 77-65 While Defending National Champion Women Roll 106-63

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan picked up a pair of victories over rival Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon NAIA Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The defending NAIA National Champion Tiger women defeated the Trojans 106-63 to improve to 2-0. Five Tigers scored in double figures with Kynedi Cheeseman’s 28 leading the way while Jessi Giles led DSU with 11 points.

The DWU men followed that with a 77-65 win over the Trojans to improve to 2-0. Ty Hoglund led the Tigers with 22 while Justin Folkers paced the Trojans with 20.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!