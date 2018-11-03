Morningside Drills Dordt

Defenders Fall 63-21

SIOUX CITY, IA — Two early turnovers led to quick touchdowns and the number-one rated Morningside Mustangs controlled the game in a 63-21 win over the Dordt Defenders in GPAC play on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center.

Morningside scored on a 38 yard drive that was set up by a fumble on the kick return and another fumble on Dordt’s second play of the ensuing drive gave the Mustangs possession at the 29 and pass play later saw Morningside up 14-0 at the 13:15 mark of the quarter.

The lead grew to 21-0 on a 90 play drive on Morningside’s next possession before Dordt got on the board.

The Defenders put together an extended drive of 78 yards and 14 plays to make it 21-7 with Levi Jungling scoring on a 13 yard pass from Brock Lamle.

Morningside answered on its fourth drive with another score, this time going 62 yards.

Down 28-7, Lamle completed a pass to Ben Hayes for his first grab of the season and the tight end went 56 yards for touchdown and a 28-14 deficit.

Morningside added four more touchdowns in the first half to lead 56-14 at the intermission.

Both teams scored one touchdown in the second half with Dordt’s coming at the 4:39 mark of regulation as Levi Schoonhoven went 44 yards up the sideline on an option pitch to end the scoring and an 80 yard drive.

THE NUMBERS

Dordt was outgained 620-352 with 193 yards on the ground and 159 in the air.

Schoonhoven ran for 77 yards on seven carries.

Keithen Drury ran for 66 yards on 21 carries.

Lamle ran for 47 yards on ten carries and was 10-19 passing for 159 yards.

Levi Jungling had six catches for 61 yards and Jake Dodge had two grabs for 20 yards.

Nathan Kabongo had two interceptions and two pass break-ups with 10 tackles.

Casey Byker led the team with 12 tackles and Jalen Placide had 10.

David Kacmarynski had a sack and two tackles for loss.

Morningside’s AP Ponder had 145 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Trent Solsma was 27-33 passing for Morningside with 340 yards and threw his first interception of the season.

Morningside is 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the lead.

Dordt is 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the league with a game next week against Midland who is tied with Dordt for third. That game will be in Fremont.

-Recap Courtesy DC Athletics