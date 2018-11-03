Mount Marty Sweeps NAIA Classic Games With Presentation

Lancer Men Rally To Win 69-64 While Women Prevail 80-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Mount Marty Lancers enjoyed the first day of the Sanford Pentagon NAIA Classic.

The Lancer women’s basketball team defeated Presentation 80-62 and then watch as their men’s team rallied past the Saints for a 69-64 victory.

Colby Johnson and Jason Moore each led the way for the Lancer men with 14 points while Mychal Deas led the Saints with 13. Mount Marty’s Jamie Tebben and Presentation’s Allison Cox each scored 19 for their teams.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!