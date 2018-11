Skyforce Win First Road Game In Des Moines

Sioux Falls Wins 114-106

DES MOINES, IA — The Sioux Falls Skyforce are off to a 2-0 start after winning their first road game of the year 114-106 at Iowa on Saturday night in Des Moines. Yante Maten led the Skyforce with 26 points while Raphiael Putney added 23. Duncan Robinson scored 14, Briante Weber and Charles Cooke each scored 13, and DeAndre Liggins added 10.

