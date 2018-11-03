Square Dancing The Night Away In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Square Dancing originally came from Europe, and most people associate this dance with Barn Dancing. More than 200 people came out to do just that at the “Sioux Empire Hoedown Reunion” at the Ramkota Hotel.

“It’s just simply a great activity. You’ll have more friends than you ever knew, and friends from all over. I work in the resorts in Mason, Nebraska in the winter time. We have people come from Europe, we have people from Canada. All over. You have friends from everywhere,” says Square Dance Caller Jerry Junck.

For beginners, Square Dancing can be a little bit intimidating when you see everyone moving so fast. There are some basic steps like the “Square Through Four.”

Junck says, “It’s a four hand movement alternating hands. Right, left, right, left. A ‘Swing Through’ it’s an ocean wave with people alternating directions. Four people. In a ‘Swing Through,’ there’s a half right and half left.”

Sheryl and Jason White traveled from Minneapolis for the dance. They have only been square dancing for a year, and their first class is something they would call “challenging” but fun. Like many people attending the dance, they believe more young adults should get involved with this activity.

“When they teach they do a good job of (kind of) progressing lessons one after another. So they aren’t over whelming you,” says Jason.

“Just give it a try. Get to a lesson it’s great exercise. It’s great fun, and people are so welcoming,” says Sheryl.

For more information on how you can hit the dance floor, check out sdsquaredance.com.